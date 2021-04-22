Carroll L. Messick
Carroll Lee Messick, 68, of Winchester, VA, passed away April 17, 2021. He was born April 19, 1952 in Winchester, VA the son of the late Albert Wilmer Messick and Gertrude Tovella (Clark) Messick.
Carroll was a graduate of James Wood High School and he was owner/operator of Long Creek Farm here in Winchester. He was a former Board Member of Farmer’s Livestock and Southern States and he enjoyed tending to his farm and team roping. Many people looked to Carroll for advice, as he could weld or fix anything. Carroll had a contagious smile that all of his friends adored, and above all else he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will forever be remembered for the Mohawk he gave Beau. Carroll’s family was the light of his life.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte Rae (West) Messick whom he married on August 23, 1975 in Winchester, VA.
Along with his wife, Carroll is also survived by his daughter Kimberly K. Watt (Cordell); two sons Matthew C. Messick and Kevin W. Messick (Amanda) and his four grandchildren Elijah Watt, Beau Watt, Madelyn Messick and Cullen Messick.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother Ralph Messick.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Carroll may be sent to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), 8701 Georgia Avenue, Suite 412, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Monday from 6:00pm until his Memorial Service at 7:00pm with Rev. Ross Halbersma officiating at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester. Interment will be private.
