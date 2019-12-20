Carroll Leon Stotler
Carroll Leon Stotler, 77, of Winchester died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born April 5, 1942 in Berkeley Springs, WV the son of Ruth E. Holiday.
He was married to Janet Ruckman Stotler for 56 years.
Professionally, a graduate of James Madison University with a degree in Business Management and Accounting. Owner of Stotler Business Services. Prior to Stotler Business Service, he worked for the United States Post Office and drove a school bus for Frederick County Public Schools.
He was an accomplished bowler in both Ten Pin and Duck Pin Leagues. For 26 years, he participated in national bowling tournaments. Served as an officer and member of the board of directors of the Upper Shenandoah Valley Bowling Association. His hobbies included building & collecting model trains, train watching, hiking and traveling the world. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Michele Book and husband, James E of Bunker Hill, WV, Michael “Mike” Stotler and wife Ann of Winchester, VA. Grandchildren; James “Jamie” Book (Sara), Stephanie Book (Brooklyn), Jonathan Book and Megan Rosencrans. Great-grandson, Kaden Book; Aunt, Wilda Miller, and his beloved cat, Mosby.
A Celebration of Carroll’s Life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Pastor Anthony Layman.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
