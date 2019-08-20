Carroll Nathaniel Omps "Timer"

Carroll Nathaniel “Timer” Omps, 75, of Bloomery, West Virginia went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
Carroll was born in 1944 in Bloomery, West Virginia, son of the late Raymond E. and Bessie Omps. He graduated from Capon Bridge High School and from Catherman College in Cumberland, Maryland. Carroll worked at Leggett’s (Belk) in downtown Winchester, where he was a buyer for several departments and personnel manager for 17 years. In 1980 he bought Omps Grocery on Rt. 127 in Bloomery, WV from his family, retiring after 37 years at the store.
Carroll was an associate member of Slanesville Ruritan, where he started a scholarship for graduates in memory of his parents; a member of Farm Bureau; and former member of Hampshire County Chamber of Commerce. Carroll was of the Presbyterian faith.
Carroll married Lena Snapp on April 25, 1976 in Frederick County, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of 43 years is a son, James Omps (Katie); brothers, Wendell Omps (Joyce) of Whitacre, Virginia; Harold Jennings (Shirley) of Bloomery, West Virginia; Ronald Omps (Burma) of Augusta, West Virginia; extended family, Marshall Snapp, Donald Snapp (Sheila), John Snapp (Phyllis) all of Frederick County, Virginia; Thelma Jenkins of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, Mary Bell of Stephens City, Virginia; and Dorothy Roy (Eddie) of Kernstown, Virginia; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Along with his parents Carroll was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Omps and wife, Shirley; Ellis Omps and wife, Carol; and sister, Willie Lee Gano and husband, Dan.
Carroll will always be remembered for his kind and generous heart. When someone needed something he was always there for them. He always impressed upon his son as he was growing up “Treat people like you want to be treated and always put God first in all you do.” Something we all should live by.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor David Omps, Pastor Ronald Litten, and Pastor Tom Mounts officiating. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Whitacre, Virginia. A reception will follow the interment at Reynolds Store Fire Company.
The family request for all attending the service to please dress casual.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carroll’s memory to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, West Virginia 25430 or Ronald McDonald House, 841 Country Club Drive, Morgantown, West Virginia 26505.
