Carroll W. “Smokey” Dodson
Carroll Winston Dodson, 91 of Winchester, VA, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 peacefully at his home.
Carroll was born in 1932 in Frederick County, VA the son of the late Floyd and Margaret Brill Dodson. He served our country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Air Force. Carroll retired in 1993 as Meat Manager from A&P/Super Fresh. He was a member of Fellowship Bible Church.
He is survived by his wife, Augusta “Jenny” Adams, whom he married on December 7, 1967; daughter, Monica Dodson Dezan (Todd) of Pittsburg, KS; grandchildren, Nate Cromer (Bethany) of Perry, GA, Faith Cromer of Chengdu, China; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Cromer, Winston Cromer and Gabriel Cromer all of Perry, GA; sisters, Barbara Dodson, Linda Dodson Estep (Randy), sister-in-law, Joan Dodson; brother, Gary “Jake” Dodson (Benita) and brother-in-law, Wayne Dalton.
Carroll is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Julia Dodson Dalton; sister-in-law, Dorothy Oates Dodson; brothers, Edward and Kenneth Dodson.
A visitation for Smokey will be Friday March 31, 2023 from 3:00-4:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 pm. Officiating will be Pastor Mark Carey and Carroll’s niece, Rev. Deborah Dalton Dale. Interment will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery, Frederick County, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Carroll to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
