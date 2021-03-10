Carter Julian "Sonny" Cooper, Jr., 63 of Winchester died Monday, March 8, 2021 in his residence.
He was born November 12, 1957 in Winchester the son of Carter, Sr. and Mary Brown Cooper.
He was married to Judy Embrey Cooper for 36 years.
Professionally, he worked as a mechanic at Ballenger's Service Center.
He was a member of the Isaac Walton League and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #824. His favorite pastime was fishing and working on car engines.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Ginger Cooper, Della Reed, and Joseph Embrey, all of Winchester; four grandchildren, Ashley Embrey, Ian and Lauren Reed, and Jaelynn Williams; a brother Edward Cooper and a sister, Helen Jones.
His brothers, Keith, Larry, and Phillip Cooper preceded him in death.
A funeral will be 11:00 am Saturday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester with Pastor Glen Welch officiating. Interment will be private.
Friends will be received Friday from 6-8:00pm in the funeral home.
