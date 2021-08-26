Catherine A. Pidgeon

Catherine Arlene Pidgeon, 73, of Clear Brook, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Pidgeon was born October 16, 1947 in Maryland, the daughter of the late Joseph Samuel Mandley and Lucille Mae Hardesty Mandley.
She worked in accounting with property management in Berryville, Winchester, and Martinsburg.
She married Charles Russell Pidgeon on December 31, 2003 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband is a son, Albert Joseph Michael Beatty and his wife, Lisa of Winchester, VA and a last remaining cousin of her generation, Wanda Reedy of Needmore, PA.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
