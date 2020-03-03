Catherine C. Peer
Catherine C. Peer, 82, of Nashville, TN, formerly Winchester, VA died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Nashville.
Catherine was born January 24, 1938 in Mount Holly, NJ; the daughter of the late George and Catherine Glenn Compton. She was a teacher’s aide in various school districts in Virginia and Tennessee.
She married Alan C. Peer; he preceded her in death, April of 1998.
She is survived by her children, Todd Peer (Doreen) of Berkeley Springs, WV and Allison Peer of Nashville, TN; sister Brenda Bowersox (Mark) of Spring Grove, PA; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband she is preceded in death by two brothers, David and George Compton.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Burial will be at Mt Hebron Cemetery following the service.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
