Catherine Cooper Lovett "Cathy"

Catherine Cooper “Cathy” Lovett, 98, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Fox Trail Senior Living, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Lovett was born in 1921 in Stephens City, Virginia, daughter of the late Leo Cooper and Anna Ewing; stepdaughter of the late James Ewing. She was a graduate of Stephens City High School and worked as a Branch Manager for F&M Bank, retiring after many years of service. Mrs. Lovett was a member of the Elks Club, Esquire Dance Club, and Blue Ridge Twirlers, where she loved to square dance. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family and always looked forward to the annual parties at the Lovett Cabin (aka Topknot) in Capon Bridge, West Virginia. Mrs. Lovett also enjoyed working in her backyard and loved being a grandmother to her eight grandchildren. Her favorite place to travel was Emerald Ilse North Carolina. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stephens City, Virginia, where at the time of her passing she was the oldest baptized member.
Her husband, Brown “B.J.” Lovett, Jr., whom she married on April 17, 1955 preceded her in death in 2003.
Surviving are daughters, Gretchen Lovett Kauffman (Chuck) of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Stacey Lovett Clark (Robert) of Winchester, Virginia, and Leslie Lovett Gluchowski (Woody) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; son-in-law, Armando Gutierrez of Kerrville, Texas; grandchildren, Charlie Kauffman (Christen) of Lake Wales, Florida, Sam Kauffman (Laura) of Columbia, South Carolina, Claire Kauffman of Roswell, Georgia, Anna Stewart Hansen (Patrick) and Lauren Stewart, both of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Ben Frederick of Northampton, Massachusetts, Thomas Frederick of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Patrick Gutierrez (Lena) of Ft. Worth, Texas; five great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Weller of Raleigh, North Carolina; and brothers, Lewis Ewing (Mary Jane) and Bill Ewing (Jeanette), both of Winchester, Virginia.
Along with her parents, stepfather, and husband, Mrs. Lovett was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Lovett Gutierrez; sister, Clara Cook; and brothers, James and John Ewing.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stephens City, Virginia with Reverend Janice Marie Lowden officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cathy’s memory to Heartland Hospice, 3900 Jermantown Road, Suite 460, Fairfax, Virginia 22030 or Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1087, Stephens City, Virginia 22655.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.