Catherine (Kay)
Patricia Kelly Williams Catherine (Kay) Williams, 73, of Winchester, Va., died Friday April 8, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va.
She was born on April 2, 1949, in Dublin, Ireland, to the late John Kelly and Maura Tobin Kelly.
Surviving are two brothers in Ireland, Antony Kelly and his wife Bernie Kelly, and Raymond Kelly and his wife Noeleen Kelly, and a sister-in-law Mary Williams and a brother-in-law James Williams, both of Winchester, Va.. A foster child, La ’Tisha Williams of Purcellville, Va., and two godsons, Elyus Wallace of Winchester, Va., and Kevin Wallace. Kenneth and Catherine help raised Maxine Allison of Winchester, Va.
She had a host of nieces and nephews both here in the United States and Ireland, whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Williams, her parents, and a brother, Patrick (Paddy) Kelly and a niece Kegan Kelly.
A Memorial service will be held at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, Va., on Wednesday April 27 at 11 am.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.