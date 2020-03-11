Catherine L. Harmon
Catherine L. Harmon, 88, of Winchester, died Friday, March 6, 2020.
Mrs. Harmon was born May 5, 1931 in Middletown, VA; the daughter of the late Hubert G. and Naoma Niermeyer Golliday. She was a 1950 graduate of Middletown High School. She retired from Crown, Cork & Seal. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She married Frank P. Harmon on June 30, 1951 in Winchester. Mr. Harmon preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, James E. Harmon of Winchester; a brother, Kenneth Golliday of McGaheysville, VA; and a sister, Ernestine Newcome of Winchester. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Otis Golliday, William Golliday, and Lloyd Golliday; and five sisters, Annabelle Fincham, Alice Alvira Fincham, Elizabeth Dinges, Helen Willis, and Ellen Swope.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with Steve Golightly officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2416 Millwood Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
