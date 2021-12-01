Catherine Lynn Dahlinger, 74 passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on November 24, 2021 in Stephens City, VA. Beloved wife of Bill, loving mother to Billy, Lynn Macaluso (Jack) and Chris. Catherine was also a loving and cherished Grammy to Marissa, Cody, Jack, Joseph, Kaitlyn and Landon.
Catherine loved to be near the water, and her kids and grandkids have many fond memories of family times spent together on the shore. She also loved gardening, reading and playing games with her kids and grandkids. Catherine and Bill enjoyed cruises to warm tropical destinations.
Catherine was a devout Catholic who belonged to a prayer group and was a member of the Charismatic Movement. Catherine will be fondly remembered for her great sense of humor, caring ways and her love of God.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Fortney.
All services for Catherine will be private.
Memorial contributions in Catherine’s memory may be made to: Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating, Dr, Winchester, VA 22601.
