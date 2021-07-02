Catherine Virginia Hartley
Catherine Virginia (Ridenour) Hartley, 97, of Stephens City, VA passed away June 29, 2021. She was born September 18, 1923 in Frederick County, VA the daughter of the late Floyd Hampton and Bessie Mae (Morrison) Ridenour. Catherine worked as a seamstress for J.C. Shoemans.
She married Clayton Edward Hartley Sr. on March 14, 1942 and he preceded her in death in 1986.
Catherine is survived by her children Anna V. Poling (William), James R. Hartley Sr. (Robyn), Floyd A. Hartley Sr. (Linda) and David L. Hartley (Sharon); grandchildren Patricia Rockwell, James Hartley Jr., John Hartley, Clayton Hartley III, Carol Sue Combs, Robert Fuller Jr., Scott Hartley, Edward Fuller, Becky Hawkins, Floyd Hartley Jr., Jeffrey Hartley, Robert Scott Franklin and Stacey Mullins; 29 Great Grandchildren; 33 Great Great Grandchildren and her sister Beatrice Gifford.
In addition to her husband and parents Catherine was also preceded in death by her son Clayton E. Hartley Jr.; sisters Estelle, Bell, Helen, Hilda and Betty Jane and her brothers Floyd, Irvin and Jack.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Monday from 6-8pm and her Funeral Service Tuesday at 11:00am all at the Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will follow in Greenhill Cemetery, Stephens City.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Catherine may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA, 22102.
Pallbearers will be Edward Fuller, James Hartley Jr., Jeff Hartley, John Hartley, Robert Fuller Jr., Matthew Hartley, Ryan Hartley and Aaron Walter Hammond.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.