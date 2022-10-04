Cathy J. Pierce Cathy Jane Pierce, 71, of Winchester, Virginia, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at her sister’s home in Gerrardstown, West Virginia.
Mrs. Pierce was born November 5, 1950, in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Preston C. Birkett and Catherine V. Tumblin Birkett.
She worked on the janitorial crew at FEMA for Deep Reflections.
She was a member of the Eagles Club #824 of Winchester.
She married Dennis Wayne Pierce on June 13, 1998, in Winchester. Mr. Pierce died on June 22, 2004.
Surviving are a son, Thomas “Jeff” Ray Poston (Sharion) of Winchester, VA; sister, Rita Wines of Gerrardstown, WV; brother, Randy Birkett of Winchester, VA; three grandchildren, Brittney DeHaven (James, Jr.), Rusty Poston (Lacey) and Destiny Poston (Ryan Mulligan); and five great-grandchildren, McKinze, James III, Paisley, Aubrey and River.
Also preceding her in death are her son, Lester “Rusty” Poston Jr. ,and a sister, Betty J. Boyd.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will be private. All attending are welcome to dress in casual attire.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303 or to the American Red Cross, 561 Fortress Dr., Winchester, VA 22603.
