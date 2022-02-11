Cathy Virginia Gonzalez
Cathy Virginia Gonzalez, 66, of Stephenson, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born December 31, 1955, in Front Royal, the daughter of Carroll and Hazel Tanner Sisk.
She was a caregiver and will be remembered for her love of her grandchildren. She enjoyed being outdoors and always maintained a perfect yard and landscape.
She is survived by her children, Wallace Haines and his wife, Connie, Adrianna Gonzalez, all of Stephenson; grandchildren, Nathaniel Gonzalez, Kinsley Haines, Kaylin and Logan Faber, Johnny Lanzetta; sisters, Carolyn Villa and her husband, Efren, Tina Funk and her husband, Michael; many nieces and nephews.
Her parents and stepfather Earl Haines preceded her in death.
A service will be 11:00 am Tuesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Reverend Vernon Bray. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
