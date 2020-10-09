Cecil H. Robinson

Dr. Cecil Howard (Robbie) Robinson died in Catharpin, VA on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Robbie retired after a long, happy and productive career as a bioorganic chemist, and moved with his wife, Sallie, to the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, where he pursued other lifelong interests, especially American Civil War and Roman history. In addition to his deep and abiding interest in history, Robbie followed baseball and English football. He was very fond of British humor, particularly the Goon Show, and also was a great fan of Mel Brooks movies. Throughout their lives together, he and Sallie shared a passion for music.
Robbie was born in London and grew up in the seaside resort town of Southend-on-Sea. During the war years, his father was stationed at Rosyth Naval Base near Edinburgh and brought his family with him. Robbie's lifelong appreciation and admiration for all things Scottish dates from this period. Although he was too young to serve actively in the war, Robbie worked with an explosives research lab as a teenager and also made training flights in the venerable Fairey Swordfish biplane. After graduating with a BSc from the University of London, Robbie entered the lab of Nobel laureate Sir Derek F. Barton at the University of London, Birkbeck College, from which he emerged with a PhD and a love for organic chemistry. He traveled to the United States for post-doctoral studies in the lab of Carl Djerassi at Wayne State University. Robbie met his future wife, Sallie Anne Conley, in Detroit. They married in England, and later returned to the US, where Robbie took a position at Schering. In 1962, he was recruited to the faculty of the Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics department at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he worked until his retirement in 1992. Robbie was an exceptional researcher and a dedicated and excellent teacher and mentor. He will be remembered by colleagues around the world for his contributions in steroid research as well as for his integrity and collegiality. A lifelong friend and colleague remembers him as "the very quintessence of a scholar and a gentleman."
Robbie lost his beloved wife in July of 2018, after many happy years of retirement in Winchester. Their children, Susan (Richard Bartlett), John (May Lee), Lucy (Kelly Tatchell), and Cindy (Charles Brohawn) and grandchildren Stephanie, Ian and Hayley Bartlett and Andrew and Arthur Robinson will miss him greatly, as will members of his extended family, Kitty Conley, Alice Cloutier and Gail Lee. He is predeceased by his son, Robert.
In lieu of flowers, contribution to CCAP in Winchester, where Robbie volunteered during his retirement, or to a hospice would be appreciated. Alternatively, his family will be creating a fund to endow a graduate teaching award in Chemistry. Information on the fund, as well as memorial service information, will be posted on the Enders & Shirley web page https://www.endersandshirley.com/obituary/cecil-robinson as details become available.
