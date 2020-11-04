Dr. Cecil Howard (Robbie) Robinson died in Catharpin, VA on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Robbie retired after a long, happy, and productive career as a bioorganic chemist, and moved with his wife, Sallie, to the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, where he pursued other lifelong interests, especially American Civil War and Roman history. Throughout their lives together, he and Sallie shared a passion for music.
A "Remembering Robbie and Sallie Robinson" ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM, and a Committal service for Robbie will be held on November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Both events will be accessible via Zoom and will also be livestreamed.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. To send online condolences or access the livestream links please visit https://www.endersandshirley.com/obituary/cecil-robinson
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.