Cecilia Hall Diehl
Cecilia Hall Diehl, 88 of Winchester, VA passed away Friday at Blue Ridge Hospice.
Cecilia is survived by her sister, Mary May of Florence, SC; children, Robert B. Hall, Jr., DDS (Marjorie) of Winchester, VA, Jennifer C. Hall, DVM of Leland, NC, and Pamela H. McGhee, MD (Clark) of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Amy Dombrosky (Jacob) of Huntersville, NC, Stuart Hall of Winchester, VA, Megan McGhee of Richmond, VA, Carter McGhee of Washington, D.C. and Lauren Olinger of Richmond, VA. She has two great-grandchildren.
Cecilia is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Robert B. Hall, Sr. MD and her second husband, William Diehl.
Cecilia was born in 1934 in Florence, SC the daughter of the late Cecil and Hilda Holland Knowles. She received her Associates Degree from Columbia College in South Carolina. While raising her children, she returned to school and received her Bachelor’s degree from Shenandoah College and subsequently obtained both her real estate and broker’s license, having a very successful career in the field of real estate with Long and Foster and property investments. She was the owner and manager of Hall Investments, LLC.
Cecilia was named an Honorary Member of “Cambridge – Who’s Who in 2007 for her activities in real estate and investments. She was also cited as Cambridge
Executive of the Year. Among her other activities, she was a member of the Shenandoah Arts Council, Little Garden Club, Preservation of Historic Winchester, Belle Grove Foundation, and Glen Burnie, and was a member of two Bridge clubs and the First Presbyterian Church of Winchester.
Cecilia was passionate about travel, some of her favorites being: Hawaii, Acapulco, Panama Canal, Bermuda, Bucharest, Budapest, Italy, France, Spain, Montreal and many others.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, with a service the following day, Saturday, May 7, 2022 11am at the First Presbyterian Church of Winchester. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cecilia’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Millwood Station Fire and Rescue, 252 Costello Dr., Winchester VA 22602.
