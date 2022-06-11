Celebration of Life A Celebration and Remembrance of the Lives of George O. Travers, Debi (Travers) Combs, and Tim Travers will be held Saturday 6/25 from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Eagles Pavillion, 700 Baker Ln., Winchester.
Death Notices
- Dr. Patrick Bruce McNeil Gray
- Joyce L. (Kirkpatrick) Lombardo
- Donald James Miller
- Joseph S. Reiff
- Elmodyne E. Childs “Deany”
- James “Jimmy” G. Slonaker, Sr.
- Jean H. Shepherd
- Robin E. Early
- Celebration of Life
- Death notices for June 11
- Joseph William Alderman
- Robert Lee “Rob” Jerles III
- Victoria Lynn Budko Broening January 23, 1959 - June 04, 2022
- Death notices for June 10
