Channing Kirby Carroll Jr. Channing Kirby Carroll Jr. passed away at age 69 on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Bon Secours Community Hospice House, Richmond, VA.
Channing was a survivor – an individual of extraordinary proportions who will be remembered well by all who knew him. Born to Olive and C K Carroll, he was raised an only child in a military family in California, Japan, and Germany amongst other places before finally landing in Virginia. His unique upbringing certainly contributed to his unparalleled nature as a jack of all trades. He was a professional, an entrepreneur, a historian, an aficionado and epicurean, a collector of rare artifacts and relics. Although never a chef, he could cook better than the rest. With a penchant for all things western, he carried the spirit of the gambler. Perhaps above all, he was an exceptionally caring and devoted husband to Carolyn Yvonne Casteel Carroll, his wife of over forty years for whom his care was steadfast. Together they shared a Love inscrutable and unrivaled – his zeal for life unsurpassed by none except her. Together they were the parents of some of the best dogs – their children of the canine kind. To their nephews Matthew and Ben Casteel, they were like a second set of parents and indeed to many other unrelated children the same. Sissy and Channing, as they were affectionately known, served as the nucleus of a group of friends that were very much chosen family. Always able to laugh in the face of adversity, Channing shared his good nature and love of good times to all.
He is survived by his brother-in-law Tommy Casteel, his nephews, and hiscousins near and far.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
