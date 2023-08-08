Charlene A. “Charney” Edmonson (DeHaven)
Charlene Alice Edmonson (DeHaven), 64, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Charlene was born in 1959 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Garland and Agnes DeHaven. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1977. Charlene was owner and bookkeeper of DeHaven Backhoe Service. She enjoyed baking and sewing.
She is survived by her husband, Michael “Wayne” Edmonson, whom she married on May 10, 1991 and her son, Michael “Mikie” A. Edmonson and many loving family members.
Charlene is preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Mae DeHaven.
All services for Charlene will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Charlene to Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, VA, 22603.
