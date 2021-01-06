Charles Adam Fitzwater
Charles Adam Fitzwater, 86, of Rio, WV, passed away on Monday January 4, 2021 at his home.
Born on December 20, 1934 in Hardy Co., WV, he was the son of the late Adam and Minnie Kuykendall Fitzwater.
Charles and his wife were the founders of the C & G General Store which is now known as the Rio Mall. He had worked at various places throughout his life including, Abex, WV Dept. of Highways, Loudoun Heights Fuel and 17 years for Glen Bradfield. He was a dedicated father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Claudia Clatterbuck, Betty Link, Norma Parker and a brother, Paul Fitzwater.
Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Gloria (Link) Fitzwater, daughter, Sheila Hoke and fiancé, Ron Wolford of Kirby, WV, son, Ricky Fitzwater and wife Tina of Rio, WV, three grandsons, George Hoke (Raven), Adam Hoke, Jesse Fitzwater, a granddaughter, Candi Hall (Aaron), three great-grandchildren, Saydee, Cash and Abigail, three brothers, Bill Fitzwater(Elaine), George Fitzwater(Lola), Ralph Fitzwater (Lola), three sisters, Irene Michael (Jack), Hilda Bradfield, Sophie See and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 7, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV with Pastor Don Prange and Minister George Fitzwater officiating. Interment will follow in Rio Cemetery, Rio, WV.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID 19 the family request that social distancing and mask to be worn.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.