Charles Archie Bennett, Sr.
Charles Archie Bennett, Sr., 80, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Mr. Bennett was born in 1941, in Bunker Hill, WV, the son of the late Dorothy Catherine and Charles Murten Bennett. He was a graduate of Musselman High School. Mr. Bennett was the owner of Bennett’s Binding and retired from Swimleys Furniture where he was a carpet mechanic.
Mr. Bennett was a Veteran having served in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion.
He married Teresa Pauline Sobien on July 30 1982, in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are son, Charles A. “Chip” Bennett, Jr. (Angela) of Winchester, VA; daughters, Stacey A. Codella (Marc) of Towson, MD, Julie A. Bennett of Shenandoah County, VA; grandchildren, Charles Wesley Bennett (Kayla) of Winchester, VA, J. Alexander Bennett (Kaylie) of Orem, UT, Jordan G. Codella and Casey A. Codella both of Towson, MD; great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Charles Dexter Bennett; sister, Rosa Lee Willis of Hagerstown, MD; brother, Robert L. “Bobby” Bennett (Paulette) of Gerrardstown, WV; brother in law, George M. Sobien of Stephens City, VA., and sister-in-law, E. Marie Sobien of Stephens City, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his father–in–law, George M. Sobien and mother–in–law, Madeline M. Sobien, brother-in-law, Robert J. Willis and sister-in-law, Patricia L. Sobien.
All service with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
