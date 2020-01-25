Charles B. Pearce, Sr., 88, of Gore died January 18, 2020 at home.
Survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Pearce, along with seven children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
