Charles B. West

Charles Butler West, 82, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Fox Trail Assisted Living in Stephens City.
Mr. West was born in 1938, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Eva and Charles R. West. He was an assistant foreman with Henkel Harris Company from 1960 until his retirement in 2000. Mr. West was a decorated veteran having served in the United States Navy.
He was a lifetime member of the Horseshoe Pitching Association, Winchester Moose Lodge 1283, and the Winchester Eagles Aerie 824. Mr. West volunteered for the American Lung Association, the American Heart Association and was a member of the Izaak Walton League.
He married Margaret Ellen Alger on June 4, 1960 in Winchester, Virginia. She preceded him in death on November 3, 2009.
Surviving is his daughter, Kelly Glover (Barry) of Winchester, VA; sons, Mark C. West of Berkeley Springs, WV, Matthew T. West (Karen Leslie), Mitchell S. West (Andrea) both of Cross Junction, VA; grandchildren, Jonathan Glover, Holly West both of Winchester, VA, Jamison West of Berkeley Springs, WV, Michael West of Brucetown, VA, Benjamin Glover of Richmond, VA, Sarah West , Mitchell West, Jr. both of Cross Junction, VA and Daniel West (Claire) of Inwood, WV; five great grandchildren; and brother, Thomas West of Winchester, VA.
Along with his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a son, Michael S. West and brother, Robert West.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Bobby Basham officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery with Ricky Haymaker officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mr. West’s grandchildren and step grandson, Gregory L. Funk.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.