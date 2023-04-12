Charles Bayliss "Bebe" Twigg
Charles Bayliss "Bebe" Twigg, 74, of San Francisco, CA (formerly of Berryville, VA), a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born in MD and raised in Baltimore, MD. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he obtained both his undergraduate and Doctor of Optometry (OD) degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, and practiced optometry his entire career. For over 25 years, Charles ran a solo optometry practice in Berryville, VA. He was devoted to the care of his patients and was able to give the gift of sight, postmortem, by cornea donation.
Charles was predeceased by his parents Edgar Charles Bayliss, Mary Elaine Fairbank Twigg, and Austin D. Twigg, III.
He is survived by his siblings Jon, Dave, Tina, Susie, and Billy, his wife, Katherine, and their three sons Edgar “Ned,” Frederick and Grayson, daughters-in-law Mandy, Qin, and Michaela, and grandchildren Piper, Watson, Griffin, and Yara.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift to either:
The UCSF Foundation athttps://makeagift.ucsf.edu/
The Winchester Medical Center athttps://www.valleyhealthlink.com/donations/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.