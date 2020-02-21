Charles Beverly Clegg, Sr., of Berryville, VA died February 19, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA. Born on February 6, 1930 in Virginia he was the son of Samuel and Ada Clegg.
Mr. Clegg is survived by his children Charles Milton Clegg (Lorrie); Beverly Landis; Charles Clegg, Jr. (Sherry); Anthony Clegg (Sarah); twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Charles is one of sixteen children, those who survive him are Roberta Jane Van Fosses, Louise Anna Wright, Mary Ethel Greer and Albert Clegg; he is predeceased by his other eleven siblings.
Visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. at Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Ivy Hill Cemetery, Upperville, VA.
Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home.
