Charles “Bobby” Henry Curry
Charles “Bobby” Curry of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at a local nursing home. Charles was born on February 5, 1935, the son of the late George W. Curry, Sr. & Dorothy Curry.
He is survived by his son Bernard Curry, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, sisters Helen Ford and Dorothy Finley (James); brothers George W. Curry, Jr. (Anna), Clarence Curry (Sharon); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by sons Bruce Curry and James Burkes, and by brothers Richard Curry and Lawrence Curry.
The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for assisting with his care.
A walk-through viewing will be 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. (Please maintain 6-ft distance to comply covid-19 regulations and wear mask).
A private, family-only funeral service will follow the visitation.
Interment will be private. Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
Online condolences and tributes may be expressed at https://www.cartwrightfuneralhome.com/obits
