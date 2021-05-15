Charles C. "Ike" McFarland, 74, of Frederick County, died Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. McFarland was born October 15, 1946 in Winchester; the son of the late Albert and Nellie Brill McFarland. He attended school in Frederick County.
He married Elener L. Grayson on March 23, 1967 in Hagerstown, MD.
Mr. McFarland was a self- employed painter and repairman. He was a member of Winchester Eagles Aerie 824 and a lifetime member of the Winchester Horseshoe League.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elener L. McFarland; his son, Charles C. McFarland, Jr.; two brothers, Robert (Sharon), Larry (Nannet); three sisters, Shirley Gray (Robert), Sue Wilson, Darlene (Larry); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Jo and brothers, Albert and Donald. His brother, James, passed away May 13, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at The Winchester Eagles Club.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
