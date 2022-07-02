Charles “Charlie” Levine Barr
Charles “Charlie” Levine Barr, 78, of Winchester, VA, passed away at his home, Friday, June 24, 2022.
Charlie was born in Frederick County, VA, son of the late Clinton Levine and Mary Virginia Hamilton Barr. He was a graduate of James Wood High School Class of 1962. Charlie worked as a mechanic for GE until his retirement in 2003. He attended Hites Chapel Church. Charlie was a member of Lamps United Methodist Church, Frederick County Conservation Club and V.I.P of the Winchester Police Department. He was a huge history buff and enjoyed doing reenactments with his fellow members from the following groups, Valley Boys, Battery M of Pennsylvania, McNeal’s Rangers from Moorefield, WV and the 27th Virginia Infantry Fort Shenandoah.
He is survived by his daughter, Marie Cheshire and her husband Freddie of Strasburg, VA; his brother, David L. Barr and his wife Janet of Winchester and many FRIENDS.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Sendoya and Hannah Boyce.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:00 am at Hites Chapel in Middletown with Rev. Thomas Stelzl officiating. Burial will follow at Lamps Memorial Methodist Church Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hites Chapel, 468 Guard Hill Rd, Middletown, VA 22645
