Charles (Chip) Kerns, 57 of Boyce, VA, passed away August 10, 2020, in Myrtle Beach SC.
Mr Kerns was born on June 10, 1963, in Winchester, VA, the son of Linda C. Kerns-Kidwell, and Charles H. Kerns. His father preceded him in death August 17, 1966.
Chip is survived by his mother Linda, sons Charles Henry, Charles Edward, and Joseph Shelby as well as many relatives and friends.
Chip loved animals, music and the Shenandoah River.
A burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chips memory to Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester.
