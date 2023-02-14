Charles “Chip” Waddell Cartwright Jr. August 4, 1948 - February 3, 2023
Charles Waddell "Chip" Cartwright Jr., 74, first born son of Charles Waddell and Dorothy Shields Cartwright of Petersburg, VA, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023.
He was a graduate of Virginia Tech (Class of '70) and made history with the U.S. Forest Service as the first African-American District Ranger ('79), Forest Supervisor ('88) and Regional Forester ('94).
Chip’s memories will be carried on by his wife, Daisy Cartwright; his children, Shannon Miskowski (Matthew) and Michael Cartwright and their mother Valorie Cartwright; Chip’s grandsons Josiah, Levi, and Micah; Chip’s younger siblings Bruce, Kaye, Pam, Debbie, Mark, and Angel and their spouses, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 am on February 20, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA., with Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Mack Jr. officiating and Keith L. Parham, minister of First Baptist Church in Hockley, VA.
Visitation will be one hour before service at the church.
Inurnment will be private.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester,cartwrightfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.