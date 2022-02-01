Charles “Chuck” Owens
Charles “Chuck” Lewis Owens, 51, of Clear Brook, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Chuck was born in 1970 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Edna Mae and James Lewis Owens. Chuck was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1989. He was employed in the maintenance department with Speedway Motors in Kearneysville, WV.
Chuck was a member of the Winchester Eagles and 540 Winchester Racers and Cruisers. He enjoyed drag racing, car shows and muscle cars. He enjoyed working outdoors and in his garage. He especially loved spending time with his grandson, Kage, and his granddog, Jastinn. He spent many Saturdays at the Butcher house with his friends and going to Ocean City Cruise-Ins.
Surviving is his daughter, Jenna Owens (JayBee); son, Chad Owens (Kalyn) and grandson, Kage Owens, all of Clear Brook, VA; sisters, Lucy Starcher (Robert) of Craigsville, WV, Brenda Ghramm (John) of Stephenson, VA; brothers, Mike Owens (Sherry) and David McFillen, all of Inwood, WV; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Chuck’s family will receive friends on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 2-3pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 3pm at the funeral home.
Please view obituary and tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
