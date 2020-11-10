Charles (Chuck) Wilson Phares, Jr., 80, of Winchester, Virginia passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Chuck was born on October 6, 1940 in Valley Bend, WV, the son of the late Charles Wilson and Virginia Carskadon Phares Milner. He graduated from Garfield High School in Garrettsville, Ohio in 1958 and from Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, WV, in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.
Chuck was hired by Rubbermaid, Inc. in Wooster, OH. and was brought to Winchester as part of the "Executive Management Team" to start up the Commercial Products Division. He had a successful career with Rubbermaid for 23 years.
He then pursued an entrepreneurial career, establishing and running Millwood Crossing Shops and Antiques for 25 years.
Along with his wife of 58 years, JoAnn Letzkus Phares , he is survived by his daughter Susan Phares Holman of Clifton, VA, and her daughters, Heather Anne and Hannah Marie; and his son Charles Joseph Phares, and wife, Jennifer, of Roswell, GA and their three children Carly Marie, Kathryn Grace, and Charles Ryan. He is predeceased by his son-in-law James A. Holman, and his sister, Patricia L. Wren.
As a civic leader in Winchester, he was a 51-year member of the Lions Club, serving as President from 1978 -79. He was an active member of the James Wood Athletic Association and served as President from 1983-84.
He was an antique car collector and a member of the Shenandoah Valley Mustang Club. He was a true sports enthusiast and supported all his local teams, and was thrilled to see his Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019.
Chuck lived a positive, caring, loving and outgoing life touching everyone he came across. He enjoyed spending his time and sharing with others his beloved "Cabin" property in Capon Bridge, WV.
A small "Covid" friendly visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13th at Jones Funeral Home. The visitation will be at 11:00 am followed by the service at 12:00 noon. Burial will be private in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
Online condolences can be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com/Charleswphares
