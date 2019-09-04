Charles D. "Doug" Strawderman

Charles Douglas “Doug” Strawderman, 62, of Stephenson, VA, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
Doug was born on July 15, 1957 in Winchester, VA, a son of the late Junior C. “Jake” Strawderman and Nina Nadine Combs Strawderman of Gore, VA. He worked as a supervisor for Abex and O’Sullivan Films both in Winchester and most recently as an electrician. Doug was a graduate of James Wood High School, an avid fan of NASCAR racing, the Minnesota Vikings, enjoyed listening to music and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his daughter and granddaughters.
Surviving with his mother is his daughter: Sabrina Welsh of Spring Mills, WV; his son: Christopher Strawderman of Kalispell, MT; two brothers: Gary L. Strawderman (Manilyn) of Gore, VA; Michael L. Strawderman (Patsy) of Winchester, VA; a sister: Lisa Ashley Repp (Lawrence) of Berkeley Springs, WV & 6 grandchildren.
A celebration of Dougs’ life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Funkhouser.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-2:30 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Clear Brook Fire & Rescue, 1256 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, VA, 22624.
To view Doug’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.