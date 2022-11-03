Charles David Bailey
Charles David Bailey, 65, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence in Strasburg, Virginia, surrounded by his family.
A funeral service for Mr. Bailey will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in the lower auditorium of Fellowship Bible Church, Winchester, VA, with Pastor Mark Carey officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, VA.
The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the service.
Charles was born February 13, 1957, in Cottage Grove, Oregon, son of the late Charles Grady Bailey and Hazel Louise Compher. He married the love of his life, Linda Bailey, on July 13, 1979, and they spent 43 years together. Charles lived a quiet, simple life and was a devoted family man who would do anything for his family. He was a hardworking man with a deep faith and loving spirit.
Charles worked for over 40 years in the trades as a talented welder and was employed by Blauch Brothers in Winchester as a Special Projects Estimator and Business Developer. In his spare time, he loved to build things and could be found working in his shop welding or constructing beautiful wooden furniture.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda Bailey; beloved daughters Jennifer Walker (and husband Neil), Melissa Lewis (and husband Jason); granddaughters Bailey Walker, Charlotte, and Emma Lewis; and sisters Constance Foltz, Caroline Shumaker, his brother David Bailey, and their families.
Pallbearers will be Josh Byler, Adam Parker, Tim Foltz, Lynn Foltz, Joe Parker, and Byron Slagell.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made to Luke’s Backpack, 15226 Senedo Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 or the Henry and William Evans Home for Children in Winchester 330 E. Leicester St. Winchester, VA 22601.
