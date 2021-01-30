Charles David “Bill” Wallace
Charles David “Bill” Wallace, 83, of Gore, VA, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born March 7, 1937 in Winchester, the son of Claude Clifford and Vietta Clowser Wallace.
He was married to Lillie Mae McDaniel Wallace who is deceased.
Mr. Wallace served in the US Navy. He retired after thirty years with General Motors Corporation of Baltimore, MD. He later worked in medical transport with Valley Health.
Surviving are his children, Denise Allen and her husband Don of Virginia Beach, Charlie D. Wallace, Jr. and his wife Pam of Winchester, Gregory Wallace of Stephens City and Pamela Jenkins of Gore and her partner Brett Shifflett; a brother, Gene Wallace; a sister, Lois Whitacre and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, two children; Thomas Legge and Doris Feehley, and three brothers, Edward Wallace, Dennis Wallace and Gary Wallace are all deceased.
A funeral service will be Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Pastor Dennis Smith officiating.
Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
