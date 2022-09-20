OBIT_Charles_Delmar_Anderson_65071-2

Charles Delmar Anderson

Charles Delmar Anderson Charles Delmar Anderson, 92, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Winchester, Virginia.

He is survived by a daughter, Margaret A. Bayliss; two grandsons, Norman L. Bayliss and Kevin Bayliss, and five great-grandchildren, all of Winchester, VA.

Burial was private at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester.

Arrangements were handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.

