Charles Delmar Anderson Charles Delmar Anderson, 92, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Winchester, Virginia.
He is survived by a daughter, Margaret A. Bayliss; two grandsons, Norman L. Bayliss and Kevin Bayliss, and five great-grandchildren, all of Winchester, VA.
Burial was private at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester.
Arrangements were handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
