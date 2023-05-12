Charles Duane Kerns
Charles Duane Kerns, 57, a resident of Inwood, WV, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at his residence after a brief illness.
A graveside service for Mr. Kerns will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Pastor Keith Warren Officiating.
Mr. Kerns was born in Winchester, VA on December 9, 1965, and worked as a small engine mechanic. He was preceded in death by his foster mother Pearl Elizabeth Brown who he loved dearly.
Survivors include his wife Mary Jane Palmer Kerns of Inwood, WV; his children Teresa Embrey of Hedgesville, WV, Penny Blackburn of Clear Brook, VA, Toby King (Christy) of Greenville, TN, Pearl Elizabeth Mason of Dayton, OH, and Duane Kerns (Samantha) of Hedgesville, WV; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers and four sisters along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA, is serving the family of Mr. Charles. D. Kerns.
