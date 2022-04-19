Charles E. Dunn, Sr.
Charles E. Dunn, Sr., 84, of Winchester, died Sunday, April, 17, 2022.
Mr. Dunn was born April 20, 1937, in Harpers Ferry, WV, the son of the late Ellard L. Dunn and Edith Whitmore Dunn. He served in the US Army Reserves from 1955-1957. He then served with the Virginia National Guard from 1957-1963. He retired as a mechanic with Shenandoah Apple Co-Op.
He was a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church, Loyal Order of the Moose #1283, Eagles Arie 824, and was a charter member of the Shawnee Ruritan Club where he had 53 years of perfect attendance. Mr. Dunn was a charter member of and served as the first Fire Chief of Greenwood Fire & Rescue and was a former Firefighters' Parade Director with the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. He has received many awards for community service in the Winchester and Frederick County areas.
He married Patricia Golightly on July 20, 1957, in Winchester.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Jody Bursey of Bunker Hill, WV, and Charles “Jay” Dunn, Jr. and wife Cathy of Winchester; one granddaughter, Jennifer Bursey of Bunker Hill, WV; two brothers, Robert “Joe” Dunn of Winchester and Gary Dunn of Shepherdstown, WV; and a sister, Shirley Jenkins of Charles Town, WV. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Dunn, and a sister, Mary L. White.
Friends may visit on Wednesday from 11 am – 4 pm at Jones Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Keiko Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood United Methodist Church, 726 Greenwood Rd. Winchester, VA 22602, to Greenwood Fire & Rescue, PO Box 3023, Winchester, VA 22604, or to Shawnee Ruritan Club, c/o Bobby Dick, 233 Milam Dr, Winchester, VA 22602.
