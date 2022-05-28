Charles E. Jenkins
Charles E. Jenkins, 85, of White Post, Virginia, passed away May 25, 2022, in Rose Hill Health and Rehab, Berryville, Virginia.
Charles was born on October 14, 1936, in Clarke County, Virginia to the late William Lester Jenkins and Lilly Alice Sours Jenkins. He attended Clarke County High School, was employed by Harry Flood Byrd Cannery, Clarke County Public Schools (bus driver), American Visco, and retired from Shawnee Springs Nursing Home in 1985. Charles served in the National Guard from 1954-1958 in Berryville, Virginia.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Joyce A. Fritts (Dale) and Bonnie S. Landers; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Lillie M. Milburn, Elsie K. Leonard, Dorothy L. Combs; and brother, Roy J. Jenkins.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sisters, Gladys P. Jenkins, Margaret M. Stickles, Ethel M. Lam; and brothers, Leo W. Jenkins, Simon L. Jenkins, James “Russell” Jenkins, and Jimmy R. Jenkins.
Charlie enjoyed listening to country music, going to the beach, strolling through the flea markets, dining with friends, and farming at Farnley Farm.
A gathering of friends and family with be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11:30 AM with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM at Omps, South Chapel. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
