Charles Edward Cripe
Charles Edward “Charlie” Cripe, 68 of Winchester, VA passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Charlie was born in 1952 in Winchester, VA to the late Charles Richard Cripe and Zora Frances Simpson. He was a graduate of Page County High School and a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd. Charlie was a brick layer for Genco Masonry from 1983-2009. He was involved with Boy Scouts and coaching baseball when his boys were young.
Charlie married Teresa A. Wilt on January 15, 1984 in Luray, VA.
Surviving with his wife Teresa are his sons, Robert S. Cripe (Danielle) and Jonathan W. Cripe (Bobbie Jo); grandchildren, Landon, Wyatt and Cooper Cripe, Brett and Austin Baker; sister, Christine Cripe Outlaw; brothers, Jackie Montgomery, James Montgomery, Joey Montgomery and Stan Cripe; and his uncle, Gerald Simpson.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Junior Montgomery; brother’s Blaine and Kenny Cripe; uncles, HC Simpson, Ed Simpson and Donnie Simpson; and his aunts, Juanita Simpson and Patsy Johnson.
A visitation will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm with a funeral service the following day, Thursday, June 24 at 1:30pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Vernon Bray.
Memorial contributions in Charlie’s memory may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Charlie’s family would like to thank everyone from DaVita Dialysis, the Coumadin Clinic and all of his doctors for all of their love and care.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(1) entry
Love and sympathy to Theresa and your children and grandchildren. It was my honor and pleasure to know you Mr. Cripe. Thank you for the good conversations!
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.