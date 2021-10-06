Charles Edward Emery
Charles Edward Emery, 83, of Inwood, WV, entered into final peace on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born September 23, 1938 in Middleway, WV, he was the son of the late Charles J. Emery and Maphie E. May Emery.
He was retired from the U.S. Government. He loved his family and was a good, caring husband, father, and grandfather. He always thought of others first.
He was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Charles is survived by his wife, Bonnie Massey Emery; one son, Charles Kevin Emery and wife Michele of Inwood; one granddaughter, Megan R. Emery and fiancé, Matthew Mullin; and brother-in-law John Massey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Elsie V. Borror, Ruby Cleaver, and Mable C. Anderson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Alfred Obiudu celebrant. Family will receive friends from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, prior to services.
Interment prayers will be said in Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 2:00pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinsons Active Network, 840 Third St., Santa Rosa, CA 95404 or to Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester, VA.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
