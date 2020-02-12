Charles Edward Pound, 44, of Winchester, VA passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
He was born on September 21, 1975 in Winchester; the son of Charles W. and Kathleen Priscilla Plott Pound. He was a graduate of Sherando High School and he worked for Stuart M. Perry Co. He was a member of the Elks Lodge BOPE#867, Fraternal Order of the Eagles#824 and the VA Conservation Club.
Charles was a loving father and he had a love for all animals. Animals took to him like fish to water.
Along with his parents, Charles is survived by his son, Brayden Pound; his daughter, Isabella Auer and sister, Sahana Mills (Kirk) of Martinsburg, WV.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday February 13, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Mayton officiating.
Burial will be in Allegheny Memorial Park, Covington, VA.
