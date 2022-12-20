Charles Edward Rice Charles Edward Rice, 81, of Lewes, Delaware, died of natural causes on Wednesday December 7, 2022 at Delaware Hospice. Charles (“Chuck”) was born in 1941, in Washington, D.C., the son of Robert Edward Rice and Thelma Kammerer Rice.
Surviving him are his longtime partner, Sue Ellen Dodge; son Mark Edward Rice (Randi Scheiner) of Binghamton, New York; and grandchildren Daniel Robert Rice, Dillon John Rice, Caroline Rose Rice, Margeaux Claire Rice, and Charlotte Nicole Rice. He was predeceased by his sons: John Robert Rice and Andrew Glenn Rice.
Chuck graduated from Randolph Macon Academy in 1958 and from William and Mary College in 1963 where he received a B.A. in German.
He married Helen Patricia McLeod in 1963 and they had three children, John, Andrew, and Mark. They lived in Winchester, Virginia, where Chuck was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church. He moved to Washington DC in 1985 where he met Sue and they lived in that area for many years until moving to Lewes, DE in 2020.
He worked in the insurance industry as a claims adjuster for Robert W. Green Associates and then for GEICO from the early 1980s until his retirement in 2003. While at GEICO he worked as a claims adjuster and then as a trainer and supervisor.
Chuck enjoyed a range of hobbies and activities. He loved music. He had a rich baritone voice and sang in church choirs. A talented guitar player, he entertained family and friends with folk songs, Irish ballads, and American standards. After he retired from GEICO, Chuck forged a second career playing guitar and singing for people in retirement and assisted living homes. He found deep meaning in this service, bringing delight and comfort to his many listeners. He brought similar joy to family gatherings, leading Christmas carols and playing beautifully for his family. Chuck was a lifelong tennis fan and tennis player known for his wicked drop shot and wily style of play. He was a runner for many years and competed in many races including two full marathons. He also was an accomplished gardener and enjoyed sharing his hobbies with his sons.
Chuck was a loving, gracious, and big-hearted man. He enjoyed telling stories and readily shared his interest in history and famous battles. He had a lively, jovial, and sometimes mercurial disposition. He was a bold and crafty card player who particularly enjoyed sharing the game Euchre with friends and family. He loved the beach and a perfectly made margarita. He was a caring partner and father who will be fondly remembered. His grandchildren remember their “Gdaddy” for his generosity, loving support, and guitar concerts.
SERVICES, CONDOLENCES AND MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
No services are planned at this time. Condolences, photos, or memories of Chuck can be sent to the family throughcharlesricememorial@gmail.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Chuck’s memory to the charity of your choice, as he was a generous supporter of many charitable organizations.
Final care for Chuck has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
Please visit Chuck’s Life Memorial Webpage and sign his virtual guestbook atwww.parsellfuneralhomes.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.