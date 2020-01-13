Charles Edward Terry
Charles Edward Terry, 77, of Front Royal Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Fox Trail Senior Living.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. After the service the family would like to invite everyone to join them for a reception at Front Royal Church of the Brethren at 106 W 13th St. Front Royal, Virginia.
Charles was born on June 12, 1942 to the late Melvin and Margaret Terry. He was also preceded in death by Peggy L. Terry; and his brother, Keith Terry.
In his life, Charles devoted 48 years of work at the Atlantic Research Corporation in Gainesville, Virginia.
Surviving Charles are his two sons, Timothy E. Terry and his wife, Tammy, of Front Royal and Thomas L. Terry and his wife, Missy, of Front Royal; his daughter, Lorie S. Polk of Linden; his sister Shannon Flynn and her husband, Mike, of Charleston, South Carolina; his two grandchildren, Matthew Terry and Andrew Polk; one great-grandchild, Alexa Polk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home between the hours of 7 and 9 p.m.
Flowers may be sent to Maddox Funeral Home and memorial contributions can be made out to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St. #405 Winchester, Virginia.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com
