Charles Edwin Anderson

Charles Anderson of Sun City West, AZ, was born in Hayfield, VA, March 2, 1929. He went to his eternal home September 5, 2020.
Charles attended the University of VA & Shepherd College. He was a 32 Degree Mason and Army Veteran. His love was Dental Sales & Design–His career for 50 years. He was an avid golfer & all around great guy.
He was married to Barbara Largent for 44 years, with 5 children between them. He is survived by his wife & children; Susan Rogers, Craig Anderson, Karen Anderson, Bonnie Seal and 7 grandchildren. Charles is predeceased by his son, David and two brothers, Melvin & Raymond.
Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley Fund Development, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.
There will be no service due to the pandemic.
