Charles Emery McJilton, 68, of Bunker Hill, WV, went home to meet his Master on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Born January 8, 1953, in Martinsburg, WV, he was the son of the late Charles P. McJilton and Norma L. Silvers McJilton.
He was a member of Woodbine Assembly of God Church for over thirty years. He loved singing the old hymns and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Triggs McJilton; one son, Matthew Charles McJilton and wife, Leah; two daughters, Jeanetta McJilton and Dawn Smelser and husband, Joshua; four grandchildren, Hannah, Kelan, Elijah, and Ava; and three sisters, Nancy McJilton, Becky Unger and husband Richard, Regina Higgins and husband George. He was loved by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher McJilton.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 1:00PM with Rev. Louis Whitford officiating at Woodbine Assembly of God Church, 626 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook, VA. Family will receive friends from 11:00AM to 1:00PM prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Gerrardstown.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
