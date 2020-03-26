Charles Eugene Puffinberger, Jr., 68, of Paw Paw, WV passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home.
Junior, as he was known by family, was born June 4, 1951 in Winchester, VA, and was the son of the late Charles Eugene Puffinberger, Sr. and Judy Nicholson Puffinberger.
Charles was a stone mason.
On September 2, 1995, he married Barbara Evans Puffinberger, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Angel Holliday, along with husband, Kevin of Winchester; his grandson, Logan Holliday; his wife’s two great grandchildren at home for whom they have guardianship and are raising, Tatiana Cunningham and Ray Cunningham; one sister, Patsy Scruggs, along with husband, Joey of Winchester.
A private memorial will follow cremation.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.