Charles F. Garrett, Sr.
Charles F. “Country” Garrett, Sr., 65, of Stephens City, died Friday, November 6, 2020.
Mr. Garrett was born December 10, 1954 in Winchester; the son of the late Robert C. Garrett and Ellen Pitcock Garrett. He was a diesel mechanic with Zeropak and with Highway Motors. He had an avid love of dirt track racing at Winchester Speedway.
He married Elizabeth L. McKay on March 17, 1980. Mrs. Garrett preceded him in death on December 16, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Charles Franklin “Chad” Garrett, Jr., Chassity Marie Garrett and Brittney Renee Garrett all of Stephens City; a granddaughter, Ryleigh Elizabeth Ray’e Garrett; one brother, Robert Cleveland “Jr.” Garrett, III and wife Denise of Stephens City; and two sisters, Mary Louise “Kitty” Garrett Armel and husband Junior, and Linda Susan Garrett Rosenberger all of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his sister Gloria Jean Garrett Frye and his brother in law Johnny.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
