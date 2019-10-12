Charles Gates
Charles gates died July 24, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
He was born in Fox Hill, PA on October 24, 1937.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Jane, children Debbie, Charles F., and Dolly, grand children Brandi, Samantha and Shane, great grandchildren Brayden, and Troy. He is also survived by brothers Gary and Ray and sisters Mae, Anne and Betty.
He was retired from Crown Cork & Seal Co. of Winchester, VA and has resided in Clearbrook, VA for the past 40 years.
There will be a celebration of Charles’s life at the Gates family home in Clearbrook on Oct 26, rain or shine. Family and friends are invited to come celebrate his life with stories, laughter and food.
